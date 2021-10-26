Jefferson Co. man among 23 new COVID deaths statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 23 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,318, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

Oregon’s 4,298th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Jefferson County who died on Oct. 18 at his residence.

The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

The OOHA reported 1,557 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 361,240.

Due to an unexpected technical glitch, Opera, the COVID-19 case database, was down from 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 through 9 p.m. Oct. 23.

As a result, daily case counts for those days were lower than expected.

That disruption accounts for today’s higher case tally, which arises as local public health authorities work through that backlog of cases.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (44), Clackamas (113), Clatsop (3), Columbia (22), Coos (24), Crook (24), Curry (14), Deschutes (129), Douglas (41), Gilliam (3), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (86), Jefferson (15), Josephine (23), Klamath (65), Lake (15), Lane (145), Lincoln (6), Linn (66), Malheur (34), Marion (155), Morrow (9), Multnomah (191), Polk (57), Sherman (5), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (49), Union (4), Wasco (11), Washington (113), and Yamhill (71).

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported 16,084 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 25.

Of that total, 8,800 were administered on Oct. 25.

There were 987 initial doses, 705 second doses and 6,001 third and booster doses. The remaining 7,284 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Oct. 25.

The seven-day running average is now 8,855 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,252,079 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,952,169 doses of Moderna and 225,440 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,804,539 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,589,267people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had 69 COVID patients; 10 are in the ICU and seven are in the ICU.

Of those 69 patients, 55 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 542, which is 29 fewer than yesterday. There are 127 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than yesterday.

There are 49 available adult ICU beds out of 684 total (7% availability) and 244 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,134 (6% availability).

10/26/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 49 (7%) 19 (5%) 4 (5%) 13 (15%) 2 (3%) 1 (10%) 2 (4%) 8 (31%) Adult non-ICU beds available 244 (6%) 44 (2%) 11 (2%) 71 (12%) 33 (8%) 11 (22%) 39 (10%) 35 (29%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Oregon updates non-viable vaccine disclosure1,2,3

OHA’s non-viable vaccine table has been moved to the Tableau dashboard. You can find the link to the weekly tab here. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in our daily media release.