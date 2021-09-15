Jefferson Co. declares state of emergency ahead of expected vax resignations

by Central Oregon Daily News

Jefferson County has declared a pre-emptive state of emergency to deal with a “foreseeable lack of adequate resources” in health care, education and public safety because of Oregon’s COVID vaccine mandate.

Teachers, health care workers, and many first responders are required to be vaccinated by October 18th.

Those who fail to show proof of vaccination face termination.

In the declaration, Jefferson County commissioners Kelly Simmelink, Wayne Fording and Mae Huston said the mandate has forced many employees to leave their jobs instead of getting the vaccine.

“The Board of Commissioners requests that the State of Oregon immediately withdraw its vaccine mandates to prevent further exhaustion and departure of providers of core public services,” the declaration reads.

Hospitals, school districts and other agencies across the state have warned their communities about mass resignations over the requirement.

But nobody can say for certain what the impact will be because the deadline is still several weeks away and those agencies aren’t releasing any personnel information.

Jefferson County School District Spokesman Joseph Prechtl said the district was “concerned about the impact the vaccine mandate will have on our workforce that serves our students and teachers.”

But he could not say how many staff members have resigned or planned to resign based on the mandate.

Commissioners acknowledged in the declaration that COVID has exhausted health care employees, first responders, and teachers and filled regional hospitals with patients.

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had 88 COVID patients; 76 of them aren’t fully vaccinated.

In the ICU, 14 of the 15 patients are not fully vaccinated.

The Oregon Health Authority and federal health officials have stressed that vaccinations are the fastest way to help slow the current surge of COVID cases.

But the Jefferson County declaration says mandating the vaccine for teachers, health care workers and first responders “will have a detrimental impact.”

But Jefferson County believes mandating the vaccine for those groups “will have a detrimental impact” on the delivery of services.

According to the OHA, 61% of the eligible population of Jefferson County is vaccinated.

There have been just over 3,000 COVID cases in Jefferson County and 46 people have died.

We have reached out to the commissioners for comment and more details on the declaration, but have not yet heard back.

You can read the full declaration below: