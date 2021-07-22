Jefferson Co. announces winners of $10K COVID vaccine lottery

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Jefferson County has announced six of the 11 winners for its $10,000 COVID vaccination lottery.

Jonathan Gandy – Madras Bergan Spring – Madras James Manion – Madras Steven Smith – Culver Joseph Martinez – Warm Springs April Lepin – Madras

County Commissioners in late May agreed to offer 11 $10,000 prizes for Jefferson County residents who’ve received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Eight people would win $10,000 cash and three residents under 18-years-old would win $10,000 in the form of Oregon College Savings Plan accounts.

The rest of the winners will be announced soon, said County Administrator Jeff Rasmussen.

The county received $220,426 in CARES Act funding it could spend one of three ways: provide the vaccine at a clinic, incentivize getting the shot, or provide transportation to a clinic.

Grant funding was already available for vaccine availability and transportation…so the county gave away the money as an incentive.

To date, nearly 55% of eligible adults in Jefferson County have been vaccinated.