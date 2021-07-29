Jefferson Co. announces all the winners of $10K COVID lottery

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Jefferson County has announced the final winners of its $10,000 COVID lottery.

County Commissioners in late May agreed to offer 11 $10,000 prizes for Jefferson County residents who’ve received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

The county used CARES Act funding to pay for the incentive.

Here is the full list:

Jonathan Gandy – Madras Bergen Spring – Madras James Manion – Madras Steven Smith – Culver Joseph Martinez – Warm Springs April Lepin – Madras (NEW) Stephen Jasa – Madras (NEW) Raymond Havelock – Crooked River Ranch, OR

Youth Scholarships (Names of Legal Guardian or Parent) $10,000

1. (guardian or parent) Liana Holyan – Warm Springs

2. (guardian or parent) Sylvia Rufener – Madras

3. (guardian or parent) Norma Ruiz – Metolius