Jeff. Co. Little League reverses decision, allows Culver back in district lines

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Jefferson County Little League reversed its decision to remove Culver from its district lines, which left Culver with few options.

You can read the full statement here: The boundary for JCLL will return to its original boundaries prior to 2023. Culver and outlying communities are back in the boundary with a unanimous board decision during an executive meeting on February, 7th 2023.

By-laws will be revised to include a Culver position on the board. We are JCLL, there will be no Culver specific teams. JCLL will be asking for help for field days at Juniper Hills. We will need help cleaning up. This goes for the Culver fields as well. We need to get them ready to play. Expect that announcement in the coming weeks. Expectations, we work together, we play together… We are Jefferson County.

Fees:

Current fees will be reduced to: T-Ball- $75 Rookies- $75 Minors- $90 Majors- $105 Juniors- $120

If you have already paid, you can expect a refund for the difference. If you wish to waive the refund. The board will decide if the money will go into a general fund for 2023 season or registration sponsorship for 2024 season.

– 5 new board members including 2 designated Culver Representatives. One being the Vice President of JCLL.

Community emails are listed below. With active board positions and email access if they choose to have it.