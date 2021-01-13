Jeff Co. DA says officer’s use of deadly force on Jan. 6 was justified

Jefferson County District Attorney Steven Leriche said an officer firing his gun at a car in Madras on Jan. 6 was justified after conducting an investigation.

At 10:30 a.m., an acquaintance of 30-year-old Jordan Abbe of Madras called police and requested Abbe receive a welfare check. Law enforcement decided not to contact Abbe to not further agitate him, as they knew Abbe from previous contacts. The decision to defer contact is a legal exercise of police discretion, according to Leriche.

At 11:50 a.m., Abbe drove a doughnut around two police cars parking in the parking lot of a local business. The officers drove out of Abbe’s path and put on their sirens to try to get Abbe to pull over.

Abbe led both officers on a short pursuit from Madras into a neighborhood near St. Charles. At one point, Abbe’s car struck Officer Ryan Kathrein’s vehicle. After hitting his car, he focused his car at Sgt. Brown’s car and revved his engine. Sgt. Brown fired at Abbe’s vehicle 12 times, striking Abbe’s windshield.

Abbe was transported to St. Charles Madras and released shortly after. He was then arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, menacing and recklessly endangering another person.

The full account of the day’s events are available here: