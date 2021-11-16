Jeep crashes into empty school bus on Highway 20 near Cooley Road

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was injured Monday when he veered into an empty school bus as it waited to turn on Highway 20, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. when the school bus was stopped in the center lane of Highway 20 to turn left onto Cooley Road.

A Jeep Wrangler heading east on the highway veered into the center lane and hit the bus head-on.

The driver of the Jeep, a 48-year-old Bend man, was taken to St. Charles with serious injuries.

There were no children on the bus and the bus driver, a 59-year-old Bend man, was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

No word on if any charges were filed in the crash.