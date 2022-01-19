JCSO: Driver falls asleep at wheel, nearly drives off cliff near Madras

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A driver who fell asleep at the wheel avoided disaster Wednesday morning, crashing into a guard rail on Highway 26 north of Madras, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash around 11:48 and found the box van had driven off the road and crashed into a guardrail and was on the south shoulder of the highway.

The truck came about two feet from careening down a steep cliff, Sheriff Marc Heckathorn said.

“I spoke to the driver and he said he had fallen asleep and was awaken [sic] by the crash into the guardrail,” Heckathorn wrote in a Facebook post. “The driver was still visibly shaken from the ordeal but was uninjured.”