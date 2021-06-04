JCSO: Madras man arrested after trying to lure 15-year-old for sex near park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Madras man was arrested Wednesday after he tried to lure a 15-year-old girl for sex near a public park, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Edwin Josh Williams, 49, was charged with first-degree online sexual corruption of a child and luring a minor.

Sgt. Ryan Grote said Williams was arrested and taken to jail just before 8 p.m. Wednesday after an investigation.

No other information was provided.

If anyone has additional information regarding Williams potentially contacting your child, please contact Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tyler Anderson at 541-475-6520 ext. 4342.