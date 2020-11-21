JCSO locates body of Bend man more than two weeks after man’s disappearance

The body of a Bend man was found on Tuesday in Southern Oregon more than two weeks after the man disappeared, according to Oregon State Police.

On Oct. 27 at around 5:30 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Hwy 62, just north of Medford. Responders found a badly damaged Ford Explorer with no one inside.

Jackson County Search and Rescue began searching for the car’s owner, 33-year-old Matthew Lang, and asked the public for assistance. Lang did not contact any friends or family during the search.

On Tuesday, a Jackson County Sheriff Deputy found Lang’s body in the river several hundred yards from the crash site. No other information is available at this time, according to OSP.