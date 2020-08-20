JCSO conducting death investigation after body found near Madras

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Thursday on the side of the road off Highway 126 near Madras.

Sheriff Jim Adkins said a motorist called 911 saying they believed they found a body at Highway 126 and NW Danube Drive, seven miles northwest of Madras.

Deputies responded to the scene around 6:45 a.m. and found a male body lying next to the road. The deputies secured the scene and notified supervisors.

Adkins said the Central Oregon Major Incident Team was called to the scene to assist the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney with the death investigation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police are commanding the team.

The body was taken from the location to a funeral home where the Oregon State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on Friday.

Adkins said he could not release any information on the possible cause of death.

This Major Incident Team call out is comprised of the Warm Springs Police Department, Redmond Police Department, Madras Police Department, Bend Police Department, Oregon State Police, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s and Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Tyler Anderson at the Sheriff’s Office. 541-475-6520