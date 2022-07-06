▶️ Portland protest over death of Jayland Walker turns violent

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Dozens of demonstrators gathered in downtown Portland Monday night, smashing windows, shooting off mortars into the federal building and burning an American flag in a protest over the death of Jayland Walker in Ohio.

This gathering in Lownsdale Square coincided with large crowds in downtown Portland for both the Waterfront Blues Fest and the fireworks over the Willamette River. It was labeled a “direct action” march, the same term used in previous demonstrations that turned destructive.

Walker, 25, was shot to death June 27 by Akron, Ohio police after a pursuit that began with an attempted traffic stop. He had more than 60 wounds on his body, but it’s not clear yet how many of those were bullet wounds.

As of 10 p.m., there were about 50-100 people gathered. At least two mortars were fired and went past the gates of the federal building. They began to march through the streets of downtown Portland, breaking windows as they went.

Windows at the Bank of America at SW 5th and Salmon, the T-Mobile building near Pioneer Courthouse Square, Buffalo Wild Wings and the Gucci store were among those smashed.

KOIN reports a security guard at a downtown hotel was attacked and someone got pepper sprayed.