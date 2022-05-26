OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Wednesday, the same day state health officials urged people to wear face mask indoors as case counts steadily rise.

At a news conference the state’s public health leaders said they weren’t issuing mandates but “strongly recommending” masks be worn indoors in crowded or confined places.

In a statement, Inslee’s office said the Democratic governor tested positive on a rapid antigen test and is experiencing mild symptoms, including a cough.

Inslee is working from home and setting up antiviral treatments. Inslee, who aggressively pushed for mitigation measures like indoor masking and restrictions on public gatherings early in the pandemic, is fully vaccinated, including two booster shots.