Seahawks rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to miss 3-4 weeks with wrist injury

by The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will undergo surgery for a wrist fracture and miss approximately three to four weeks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday.

Smith-Njigba was injured in the second quarter of Seattle’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, when he was tackled at the 1-yard line after hauling in a 48-yard reception from quarterback Drew Lock.

Carroll is “staying optimistic” that Smith-Njigba will be able to play in the Seahawks’ Sept. 10 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, but made no guarantees.

Smith-Njigba flew to Philadelphia on Tuesday, and will have the procedure soon.

“He’s going to get surgery, and he’s with a hand specialist,” Carroll said. “Kind of a slight fracture that we just want to make sure we do that right thing to ensure that he gets back as soon as possible and as safe as possible. We’re going to be optimistic about it. Three, four weeks, we’ll see what happens.”

Smith-Njigba, who was a star receiver at Ohio State, was set to begin the season as the Seahawks’ No. 3 wide receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett prior to his injury, and has performed well in training camp since getting picked 20th overall by the Seahawks.

Smith-Njigba is just the latest Seahawks rookie to miss time with an injury. First-round pick Devon Witherspoon has spent the preseason dealing with a hamstring issue, while fellow 2023 draft picks Zach Charbonnet (shoulder), Kenny McIntosh (knee), Mike Morris (shoulder), and Olu Oluwatimi (elbow) have all dealt with injuries in training camp.

BACK TO PRACTICE

Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks participated in 11-on-11 drills Tuesday, his first on-field action since tearing the ACL in his right knee in Week 17 last season. Brooks was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Aug. 15, less than eight months after undergoing knee surgery.

Brooks took part in walkthroughs for the past week, before getting the go-ahead to hit the field. With nearly three weeks to go, Carroll expects Brooks to play in the season opener.

“He felt so good about being back out playing football,” Carroll said. “He’s working really, really, really hard to get back, and he’s proven it to the trainers and the (doctors) and everybody that there’s no question he can get back on the field now.”

JAMAL ADAMS UPDATE

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams could be activated off the PUP list either Wednesday or Thursday and start participating in walkthroughs, Carroll said. Adams suffered a torn quad tendon against Denver in last year’s season opener, and missed the rest of the season.

“That’s a big step for him to go forward, but it isn’t a step that means he’s going to be back out practicing yet,” Carroll said. “We want to get him in the flow.”