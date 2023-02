by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Locals may know Jason Van Meter best as the chief of the Black Butte Ranch Police Department.

Back in 1996, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and became a commissioned Marine Corps officer two years later.

But once he left active duty in 2004, he wasn’t done serving his country, joining the reserves and deploying multiple times.

This is his War Story.

