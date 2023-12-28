Prineville Mayor Jason Beebe challenging Cliff Bentz for Congress

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Prineville Mayor Jason Beebe announced Wednesday he is challenging Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., in the 2024 election for Oregon’s 2nd District Congressional seat.

In his announcement, Beebe describes himself as a “dedicated ‘America First’ conservative” and calls Bentz a RINO (Republican In Name Only).

Beebe says his priorities are securing the border and building the wall to stop the drug trade and illegal immigration. He also advocates for economic prosperity, job creation and Constitutional conservatism.

“As a committed patriot and advocate for the ‘America First’ agenda, Beebe brings a fresh perspective and unwavering dedication to the residents of Oregon’s Second Congressional District,” the announcement reads. “With a deep-rooted belief in limited government, fiscal responsibility, and putting American interests first, Beebe aims to be the voice of the people who have felt overlooked by the current representation.”

Oregon’s 2nd District represents all of Eastern Oregon and most of Central Oregon. That includes all of Crook County, nearly all of Jefferson County and most of rural Deschutes County. Election forecasters expect Republicans to hold on to this seat easily.