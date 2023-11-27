Country singer Jason Aldean coming to Bend next summer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Award-winning country singer Jason Aldean is the latest act announced to the 2024 summer lineup at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend.

Live Nation announced Monday that Aldean will bring his Highway Desperado Tour to Central Oregon on Sept. 5. Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell and Dee Jay Silver will also be performing as special guests.

There are multiple presales available online, which you can find here. The first happens Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. for fan club members. The venue online presale is Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

General sales begin Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. both online and in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District. Tickets are available at both the Hayden Homes Amphitheater website and at JasonAldean.com.

“The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the Jason Aldean VIP Lounge, pre-show acoustic performance and Q&A session with Jason Aldean, VIP gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com!” Live Nation said.

Aldean went viral last summer with the song “Try That in a Small Town.” Country Music Television pulled the music after just one week in response to an outcry over its setting and lyrics. But dropping the video only made it more popular on YouTube, sending it from 350,000 views to more than 16 million in one week. Now that number is now over 44 million.

Aldean’s video received fervent criticism online, with some claiming the visual is a “dog whistle” and others labeling it “pro-lynching.” Aldean countered in a tweet, saying “There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: ‘Take Me To Church’ singer Hozier coming to Bend next September

RELATED: Tyler Childers coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater for 2 shows next summer

HIGHWAY DESPERADO 2024 TOUR DATES:

5/18/24 – Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino and Resort*

7/11/24 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview&

7/12/24 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater& – ON SALE FRI, DEC 15

7/13/24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center – ON SALE FRI, DEC 15

7/25/24 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena^

7/26/24 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^

8/1/24 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater^

8/2/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion^ –ON SALE FRI, DEC 15

8/3/24 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain^

8/8/24 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center^

8/10/24 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake^

8/16/24 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*

8/17/24 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

8/24/24 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion&

8/25/24 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion&

8/29/24 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

8/30/24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live&

9/5/24 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater&

9/6/24 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater&

9/7/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre&

9/12/24 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort*

9/20/24 – Sparks, NV – Nugget Event Center*

9/21/24 – Laughlin, NV – Laughlin Event Center*

10/5/24 – Macon, GA – Macon Amphitheater&

*Not A Live Nation Date

& with Hailey Whitters

^ with Lauren Alaina

The Associated Press contributed to this report.