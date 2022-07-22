Jan. 6 probes: What’s next for Congress, criminal cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has wrapped up its public hearings — each featuring revelatory details about the day of violence itself or the weeks of efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election. But that’s hardly the end of the story.

Investigations persist in multiple jurisdictions and venues. More hearings are coming in September, and new details are likely to be unearthed.

Additional criminal cases against the rioters who stormed the Capitol are a safe bet. And other prosecutions — Georgia Republicans were recently warned that they could face charges — could be on the horizon, too.

