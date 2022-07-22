Jan. 6 probes: What’s next for Congress, criminal cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has wrapped up its public hearings — each featuring revelatory details about the day of violence itself or the weeks of efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election. But that’s hardly the end of the story.
Investigations persist in multiple jurisdictions and venues. More hearings are coming in September, and new details are likely to be unearthed.
Additional criminal cases against the rioters who stormed the Capitol are a safe bet. And other prosecutions — Georgia Republicans were recently warned that they could face charges — could be on the horizon, too.
Jan. 6 hearing dominates top TV networks — except one
NEW YORK (AP) — America’s top television networks turned prime time over to a gripping account of former President Donald Trump’s actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol — with one prominent exception.
Fox News Channel did not show the hearing, electing to stay with its regular lineup of commentators, who either ridiculed or ignored the proceedings.
Sean Hannity denounced it as a “show trial,” even as he was featured on all the other networks as the committee discussed his tweets to Trump administration officials.
Fox News Channel has aired the hearings during the daytime, but not when its largest audience is available in the evening.
Steve Bannon convicted of contempt charges in 1/6 case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump has been convicted of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The verdict was handed down on Friday after a trial in federal court in Washington.
He was charged in a two-count indictment. One count was for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other was for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.
The 68-year-old Bannon faces up to two years in federal prison when he’s sentenced. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail.