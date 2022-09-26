Bills would curtail objections at future Jan. 6 vote counts

by The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of Congress have officially objected to the results in four of the last six presidential elections.

The partisan practice has been legal for more than a century but became more fraught after a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol last year.

In an effort to prevent another Jan. 6, 2021, bills moving through the House and the Senate would make it harder to lodge those objections when Congress counts the electoral votes in a joint session after a presidential election.

The language is part of a larger effort to overhaul the 19th century Electoral Count Act.