Washington state couple to face Jan. 6 insurrection charges

SEATTLE (AP) — Two people who live outside Tacoma, Washington, have been charged with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol and engaging in disruptive behavior during the U.S. Capitol attack.

The Seattle Times reports Puyallup residents 44-year-old Holly Christensen and her husband, 49-year-old Scott Christensen, are named in charges unsealed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia last month.

Court documents show they’ve been ordered to appear before a U.S. magistrate judge Thursday to enter pleas.

It’s not immediately known if they have lawyers to comment on their case.

The alleged crimes are misdemeanors, punishable by up to a year in prison and maximum fine of $100,000.