▶️ Jan. 6 committee sets primetime hearing date for findings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol will go public with its findings in a primetime hearing this week, launching into what lawmakers hope will be one the most consequential oversight efforts in American history.

The six hearings, set to begin Thursday and expected to last until late June, will be the first time the committee discloses what it has discovered in the course of a sprawling 10-month investigation that has touched nearly every aspect of the insurrection.

More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only brief snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.

Coming Soon Will you be watching the Jan. 6 committee hearings airing in primetime? Yes No Results Vote Will you be watching the Jan. 6 committee hearings airing in primetime? Yes 0 ( 0 % ) No 0 ( 0 % ) Back

Will you be watching the Jan. 6 committee hearings airing in primetime? Yes 0 ( 0 % ) No 0 ( 0 % ) Back

Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot

The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former Proud Boys chairman, and four others linked to the group are charged in the latest indictment against them. All five were previously charged with different conspiracy counts. More than three dozen people charged in the Capitol siege have been identified by federal authorities as Proud Boys leaders, members or associates.

Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won’t be charged