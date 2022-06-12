Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump

by The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot say they’ve uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Meantime, the committee announced that Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, is among the witnesses scheduled to testify at a hearing Monday that focuses on Trump’s effort to spread his lies about a stolen election.

Rep. Adam Schiff says the Justice Department should be investigating “any credible allegation of criminal activity” by Trump.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing.