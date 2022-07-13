Woman with Oregon ties arrested, accused of participating in Jan. 6 attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman with ties to Oregon and Southwest Washington was arrested last week and accused of participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

KOIN-TV reports Lilith Saer was arrested July 7 in Portland. She’s charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building with the intent to impede or disrupt an official proceeding and disorderly or disruptive conduction in the Capitol buildings or grounds.

Saer appeared in court Tuesday and did not enter a plea.

Court documents say investigators believe Saer was a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory. Documents say Saer was seen in several videos at the Capitol.

It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer to comment.

