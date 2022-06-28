WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the House committee investigating the violent Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on Tuesday that then-President Donald Trump was informed that people rallying on the mall that morning had weapons but that he told officials to “let my people in” and march to the Capitol.

Hutchinson quoted Trump as directing his staff, in profane terms, to take away the magnetometers that he worried would inconvenience and slow down supporters who’d gathered in Washington on Jan. 6.

She testified that she was “scared, and nervous for what could happen.”