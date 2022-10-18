▶️ Oregon 5th candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner 1-on-1 interview on the issues

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The two candidates in the race for Oregon 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives were invited to take part in an interview with Central Oregon Daily News to get their answers to questions on multiple issues. We interviewed Democratic candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner in-studio on Oct. 12 and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer via Zoom on Oct. 17.

Two national, non-partisan election ratings agencies — Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball — have both rated this election a toss-up.

We asked both candidates the same questions about the 5th District’s urban/rural split; investigating the 2020 election; homelessness; gun legislation; on what issues could they reach across the aisle and work with the other party; removing marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug; the future of the Jan. 6 House Committee; and abortion.

RELATED: Oregon 5th among ‘most-watched’ House races in US, election forecaster says

RELATED: Oregon governor’s race a ‘toss-up’ by national forecasters. They explain why.

In the player above, you can see the entire interview with Jamie McLeod-Skinner. To watch the entire interview with Lori Chavez-DeRemer, click on this link.

You can also see both candidates answers to each question, back to back, in the clips below.

Urban – rural divide

2020 election

Homelessness

Gun legislation

Reaching across the aisle

Marijuana legalization

January 6 committee

Abortion