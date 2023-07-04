Jamie McLeod-Skinner hints at another run for Congress in email to supporters

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Jamie McLeod-Skinner appears to be hinting at another run for Congress from Oregon’s 5th District, setting up a potential rematch with Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., in 2024.

The Democrat from Terrebonne sent an email to supporters Monday, inviting them to a “special announcement” at Worthy Brewing in Bend on Saturday.

“It’s time for transformation in Oregon’s 5th congressional district,” the email reads. “After review of the work we began last year, input from Oregonians and national leaders, and discussions with family and friends, Jamie McLeod-Skinner has a winning strategy for the change we need. She wants you to be the first to know.”

The email does not explicitly say if McLeod-Skinner is running again or if she’s endorsing someone else. But the email includes “Paid for by Jamie for Oregon” and has information about contribution limits. It also has a link that reads “Contribute to Jamie’s ActBlue now!”

McLeod-Skinner defeated incumbent Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., in the 2022 5th District primary before losing to Chavez-DeRemer in the general. She lost by nearly 7,300 votes out of more than 351,000 cast in the race.

The 5th District includes the northwest part of Deschutes County, including Bend, Redmond and Sisters. The rest of Central Oregon is part of the 2nd District.

Two national elections forecasters — Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball — are rating the 5th District election in 2024 as a toss-up.