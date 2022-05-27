McLeod-Skinner, Chavez-DeRemer to face-off for Oregon’s 5th District

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Seven-term U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader has been ousted in a Democratic primary in Oregon by progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner of Terrebonne, the Associated Press has projected. She will face Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in November.

The vote count in the state’s 5th Congressional District was significantly delayed due to ballots with blurry bar codes in Oregon’s third-largest being rejected by vote-counting machines. Workers in Clackamas County had to transfer votes by hand to fresh ballots so they could be tallied.

McLeod-Skinner had the backing of the local Democratic parties in all four counties covered by the redrawn 5th Congressional District seat. She had urged stronger action to combat climate change and complained that Schrader was too conservative.

“Regardless of party affiliation, Oregonians want to put a roof over our heads and food on our tables,” McLeod-Skinner said in a statement. “We want opportunities for our kids, and affordable healthcare for our loved ones when they’re sick. We want to feel safe in our communities, we want our kids to be safe in their schools, and don’t want our homes to burn down. We respect the labor of the hands that put food on our tables. We care about protecting our democracy and civil rights, including safe access to abortion and reproductive services. That’s the Oregon that I know.”

Schrader was one of the few primary candidates in the U.S. endorsed by President Joe Biden.

Chavez-DeRemer vowed to flip the seat red.

“Oregonians are frustrated with the Biden/Pelosi policies that have devastated our state,” Chavez-DeRemer said in a statement. “Their policies have caused record-high inflation, a crisis on our southern border, and indoctrination of our kids in public schools. Voters have a clear choice in November of who will represent them in Congress. As your Republican nominee, I will fight against the radical left and bring common-sense policies back to Washington D.C.”

Cook Political Report, a noted national elections ratings agency that forecasts the likelihood of how congressional races will pan out, has moved the Oregon 5th from a “Lean Democrat” to a “toss-up” with McLeod-Skinner’s nomination.