Jamie McLeod-Skinner postpones Saturday announcement due to COVID-19

Terrebonne Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner has postponed a Saturday event, saying she has contracted a mild case of COVID-19. The event appeared to be an announcement about what may be another congressional run.

An email to supporters Thursday says McLeod-Skinner is experiencing mild symptoms and expects a full recovery soon.

“Still, for everyone’s health and safety, we will be rescheduling the in-person event to later this month. In the meantime, there will still be a special announcement from Jamie in the next few days – please be on the lookout and we look forward to seeing you in person when it is safe to do so,” the letter reads.

Earlier this week, McLeod-Skinner sent an email about an event planned at Worthy Brewing. The message looked like a preview to a campaign launch. It specifically referenced a “special announcement,” Oregon’s 5th congressional district and a “winning strategy.”

If McLeod-Skinner is running, it would set up a rematch with Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore.

McLeod-Skinner defeated incumbent Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., in the 2022 5th District primary before losing to Chavez-DeRemer in the general. She lost by nearly 7,300 votes out of more than 351,000 cast in the race.

The 5th District includes the northwest part of Deschutes County, including Bend, Redmond and Sisters. The rest of Central Oregon is part of the 2nd District.

Two national elections forecasters — Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball — are rating the 5th District election in 2024 as a toss-up.