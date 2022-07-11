▶️ James Webb telescope releases image of thousands of galaxies

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

NASA has released one of the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope featuring thousands of galaxies and what is being called as the “deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date.”

“This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length by someone on the ground,” NASA said about the image on its website.

Here is more from NASA:

“This deep field, taken by Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), is a composite made from images at different wavelengths, totaling 12.5 hours – achieving depths at infrared wavelengths beyond the Hubble Space Telescope’s deepest fields, which took weeks.

The image shows the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago. The combined mass of this galaxy cluster acts as a gravitational lens, magnifying much more distant galaxies behind it. Webb’s NIRCam has brought those distant galaxies into sharp focus – they have tiny, faint structures that have never been seen before, including star clusters and diffuse features. Researchers will soon begin to learn more about the galaxies’ masses, ages, histories, and compositions, as Webb seeks the earliest galaxies in the universe.”

More of the first full-color images from the telescope will be released Tuesday starting at 7:30 a.m. PDT.

