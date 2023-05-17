▶️ James Beard Award-winning food activist Chef Terry visits COCC

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A James Beard Award-winning chef known for his efforts to make sure everyone has access to healthy, affordable food, made an appearance in Central Oregon Tuesday.

Chef Bryant Terry was at Central Oregon Community College for its Chandler Lecture Series.

Terry is the author of six critically acclaimed books and is a food activist. His work primarily focuses on urban areas where food injustice, as he describes it, is common.

“Food justice is the understanding that we live in a world where everyone doesn’t have access to healthy, fresh, affordable, well, and culturally appropriate food,” said Chef Terry.

His presentation at the college focused on his career as a chef, building community and creating just and sustainable food.

