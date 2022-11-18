Biden administration moves to shield Saudi prince in US journalist killing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says Saudi Arabia’s crown prince should be shielded from lawsuits over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist.

It’s a stunning turnaround for President Joe Biden, who as a candidate denounced Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the killing.

It comes in a motion filed by the U.S. in a federal lawsuit brought by the late journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée and the rights group he founded. Khashoggi’s fiancée said after the U.S. filing Thursday he “died again today.”

In the filing, the Biden administration supports Prince Mohammed’s argument his high office renders him immune from lawsuits in U.S. courts.

Saudi officials killed Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.