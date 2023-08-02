▶️ Jakobi Washington receives 9 years for role in 2020 Madras murder

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man charged in a 2020 murder in Madras has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Jakobi Washington, 21, pleaded no contest to charges related to the death of 18-year-old Jonathan Bonfield.

Jakobi’s brother, Josiah Washington, was found guilty of second-degree murder in May and was sentenced to life in prison.

Jefferson County District Attorney Steven Leriche said Jakobi has a lighter sentence because he wasn’t the one that pulled the trigger on Bonfield.

RELATED: Guilty verdict in 2020 Madras murder

RELATED: Madras brothers plead not guilty to shooting death of 18-year-old