House incumbent targeted by Trump faces tough primary in WA

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler is facing one of her toughest primaries since she was first elected to represent the southwest region of Washington state in 2010.

She’s on a crowded Aug. 2 mixed-party ballot with eight other candidates, and this year faces a targeted fight from within her own party, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Under the state’s primary system, the top two vote getters in each race advance to the November election, regardless of party.

Herrera Beutler is one of two Republican members of Congress from Washington to have voted to impeach the former president.