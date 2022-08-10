Washington GOP congresswoman who voted to impeach Trump concedes

by The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler conceded her race in Washington state’s top two primary for the 3rd Congressional District.

The six-term incumbent was one of two Republican members of Washington’s congressional delegation who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump and drew an intraparty challenger.

Trump had endorsed Joe Kent, a former Green Beret, in the 3rd Congressional District contest, was leading Herrera Beutler after several days of vote counts.

The district is in southwest Washington state, across the border from Portland.