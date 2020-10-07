Jailed Sisters man charged in car break-ins; 9mm pistol and other property taken

A Sisters man already in jail on a probation violation was charged Wednesday for a series of seven car break-ins late last month, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

On September 30th, deputies in Sisters received seven reports of vehicle break-ins between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. that day.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said all the cases involved cars that were left unlocked in the driveway of homes on the south side of town.

In one case, a 9mm pistol was stolen from a car along with other valuables. Additionally, Janes said one of the victim vehicles had damage to a stereo and dashboard from the suspect attempting to steal the stereo.

Deputies conducted interviews, checked surveillance video in the area, and later developed a suspect, who was identified as 21-year-old Noah Kirshner.

Last week, a relative of Kirshner contacted the sheriff’s office after finding a pistol and other stolen property in a trailer where Kirshner had been staying, Janes said.

Deputies were able to recover the pistol that had been stolen along with other items valued at over $1,000.

Kirshner was already in custody at the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office jail on an unrelated charge, when deputies added additional charges for the vehicle break-ins in Sisters.

He was charged with six counts of unlawful entry to a motor vehicle, one count of first-degree theft and second-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm and other charges.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to lock their vehicles and never to leave unsecured firearms or valuables in unlocked vehicles.