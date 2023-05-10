OSU gymnast Jade Carey to stay with Beavers as she prepares for Olympics

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State University gymnast Jade Carey, who won gold and silver medals with Team USA at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, says she’ll try to pull a double in 2024. It’s an attempt to buck a trend by her Olympic teammates who are bowing out of college ahead of the Paris Games.

Carey announced on social media Tuesday that she plans to stay at Oregon State University this upcoming season and follow that up by still trying to get to the Olympics in Paris.

“I am extremely grateful for every opportunity I have been given in gymnastics, and I’m looking forward to the next challenge in my career,” Carey wrote.

“I have been blessed with an amazing group of people that have pushed me to be better and have helped me grow throughout this journey,” she continued.

“It has always bee a passion of mine to represent the United States and the Beavs.”

The Oregonian reports that Carey will compete for OSU on a limited basis and it’s not clear when she’ll be available during the 2024 season.

Carey is the two-time Pac-12 gymnast of the year, winning it in 2022 and 2023.

At the 2020 Olympics — held in 2021 due to the pandemic — Carey won the gold on floor exercise and a silver in the team competition.

Olympics.com reports that Carey’s 2020 teammates Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles are leaving their universities to focus on training for Paris.