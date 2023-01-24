Madras star Jacoby Ellsbury misses Hall of Fame; eliminated from future ballots

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame class was announced Tuesday. Madras star Jacoby Ellsbury, who was on this year’s ballot, was not elected and failed to garner enough votes to be considered in the future.

The Baseball Writers Association of America elected third baseman Scott Rolen with five votes to spare above the 75% needed.

First baseman Todd Helton was second with 281 (72.2%) and reliever Billy Wagner third with 265 (68.1%)

A player’s name must be checked off on at least 75% of BBWA ballots to be elected. For those who do not reach that threshold, they must be selected by at least 5% of the voters to appear on future ballots.

Ellsbury received zero votes and will not be considered in the future.

Ellsbury and his family lived on the Warm Springs Reservation before moving to Madras, where he lettered in multiple sports in high school. He won All-American honors at Oregon State and was drafted in the first round in 2005 by the Red Sox.

Ellsbury played 11 seasons with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. He finished with a career .284 batting average with 1,376 hits, 104 home runs, 241 doubles, 47 triples, 512 RBIs and 343 stolen bases. He led the league in stolen bases three times in his career.

Also failing to garner votes were Matt Cain, Andre Ethier, J.J. Hardy, Jhonny Peralta, Jered Weaver and Jayson Werth.

Bronson Arroyo, R.A. Dickey, John Lackey, Mike Napoli and Huston Street each received one vote and will also be off future ballots.

Jeff Kent, who was on the ballot for the 10th and final time, also failed to be elected. He received 46.5%.

Others who will be back on the 2024 ballot include Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield, Carlos Beltran, Alex Rodriguez, Manny Ramirez, Omar Vizquel, Andy Petite, Bobby Abreu, Jimmy Rollins, Mark Buehrle, Francisco Rodriguez, Torii Hunter.

Next year’s first-time eligibles include Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, David Wright, José Bautista and Matt Holliday.