Jack Johnson, HAIM added to 2022 Hayden Homes Amphitheater lineup

Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Monday announced two new shows for its 2022 season.

HAIM with special guest SUSAMI will play June 14th and Jack Johnson is set to return to the venue on Sept. 25th.

Online presale for the HAIM show is Thursday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Link here.

Password = LOCAL

And the general on-sale opens Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. online or in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Johnson will be joined by Brothers Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis and the band The Truth.

Online presale for Jack’s show also runs this Thursday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. That link is here.

And the general onsale opens Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. online and in person at the Ticket Mill.