Jack Fire nears 14K acres in Umpqua National Forest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Jack Fire is burning at 13,907 acres in the Umpqua National Forest, and is now 15 percent contained.

Around 781 fire personnel are working to contain the flames, and expect to be assisted by cooler temperatures over the next few days.

Crews are mopping up north of Hwy 138E, where ODOT is removing hazardous trees and debris to reopen the section between Steamboat and Slide Creek.

On Wednesday, firefighters worked to hold containment lines east of the 4714 road and prepared lines to the south.

Air assets provided water and retardant drops.

Current evacuation notices can be seen below.

Level 3 “Go Now” : All Forest Service campgrounds, including Apple Creek Horseshoe Bend, and Eagle Rock, as well as the Dry Creek community and those living on Illahee Rd.

Level 2 “Get Set” : From mile marker 38 to 43, including Steamboat Inn and residences located on Brindle Bug Road, Steelhead Caddis Road, and residences and businesses located between mile post 51 and 55 on Highway 138E.

You can visit the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office interactive evacuation map for the most updated information: www.dcso.com/evacuations