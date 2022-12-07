Oregon State’s Colletto wins Hornung Award as nation’s most versatile player

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State’s Jack Colletto has been named the 2022 Paul Hornung Award winner. It goes to the player considered the most versatile in all of college football.

Colletto’s ability to play multiple positions was thoroughly on display all season for the No. 14 Beavers (9-3). He spent time at quarterback, running back, linebacker and on special teams and also lined up at corner, defensive end and receiver.

Here’s a breakdown of his stats:

Passing

2-for-2 for 53 yards

Rushing

25 carries, 86 yards, 6 touchdowns

Scored the winning TD on the final play against Fresno State

Receiving

3 catches, 46 yards

Defensive

23 tackles (18 solo), 1 forced fumble

Colletto averaged 39.2 snaps per game — 29 at quarterback, 140 at fullback, 14 at H-back, six at slot, one at wide receiver; 65 at linebacker, 15 at slot corner, two at wide corner and one at defensive end.

The Paul Hornung Award says Colletto is the first FBS player since 2013 to record at least 10 tackles, catch at least one pass, throw for at least one completion and rush for at least one score in the same season.

“This is just an amazing feeling, not just for me but for the program,” Colletto said in a statement to the Paul Horning Award. “To put in all this work and be recognized for what I’ve been able to do, it’s truly something special. Of course, I couldn’t have done it without the support from a lot of people, especially those around the program and my immediate family. I appreciate all the help and support.”

“That versatility on offense, defense and special teams has been a big part of our success this season. I’m proud he has worn the Orange and Black since 2018 as he has been a great representative for this program and Beaver Nation,” Oregon State Head Coach Jonathan Smith said in a statement.

Colletto will have one more chance this season to show off his skills when the Beavers face the Florida Gators in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17. The game is at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN.