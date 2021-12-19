J-DUB in Downtown Bend hosts Santa breakfast fundraiser

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

On Saturday, some lucky kiddos got to have breakfast with ‘The Big Guy’ a week before his schedule gets busy.

Kids and their parents got photos with St. Nick at the 4th annual ‘Breakfast with Santa’ event at J-DUB in Downtown Bend.

The event benefited Family Kitchen, another Downtown organization, which serves nutritious meals to anyone in need.

The organization has been at it since 1986, and they’ve seen the need increase over the past few months.

“Prior to this year were were serving maybe 5,000 meals a month…the past three months, we’ve served over 7,000 meals,” Family Kitchen Board Member John Trachtenberg said.

J-DUB is accepting non-perishable food items and cash donations for Family Kitchen all this week.

For more information or to donate to Family Kitchen, visit their website here.