Bend’s J Bar J Youth Services gets $300,000 grant to battle human trafficking

A Bend nonprofit which provides services to victims of human trafficking in Central Oregon is receiving a $300,000 federal grant.

J Bar J Youth Services is receiving the money from the federal Administration for Children and Families. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced the money will go to fund anti-trafficking efforts for domestic victims.

“This grant will allow us to extend and enhance crucial services to victims and survivors of human trafficking in Central Oregon,” Breanne Barrett, at:project (Anti-Trafficking Project) Program Director said in a statement. “From crisis intervention services to long-term case management, the at:project is committed to supporting survivors through their healing journey. This funding is not just a financial boost; it’s a lifeline for those who need it most. It fuels our passion, determination and commitment to creating a community free of exploitation.”

“Our mission at J Bar J Youth Services is to prevent trafficking at all costs and to provide care and resources to those impacted by human trafficking. This grant supports those ongoing efforts,” Eliza Wilson, Director of Runaway and Homeless Youth Services at J Bar J Youth Services, said in a statement.

