Ivanka Trump testifies before House Jan. 6 panel

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump’s daughter and one of those closest to him during the insurrection at the Capitol, is testifying before the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

Committee chairman Bennie Thompson said Tuesday afternoon that she had been answering investigators’ questions on a video teleconference since the morning and was not “chatty” but had been helpful to the probe.

Her decision to cooperate is a significant development for the committee.

Lawmakers have said they want to discuss what Ivanka Trump knew about her father’s efforts to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the results of the 2020 election.