▶️ It’s Sno-park permit season; fees pay to plow recreation parking lots

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Before you strap on skis or snowshoes at any of Oregon’s designated Sno parks, you need a valid Sno park permit.

“I don’t know if I have the right permit. I have a wilderness access permit and I think I need a sno park permit,” said Colin Jordan. “That wasn’t something I knew about. I’m new to Bend.”

Sno park permits are available through the Oregon DMV website and at many sporting goods stores and retail outlets.

But not all stores that usually carry the permits have them in stock yet.

DMV offices remain closed due to COVID, and that’s delaying distribution of sno park permits to retail outlets.

“I bought a permit just today,” said Don Segal. “I’ve been up a couple of times without it and thought I was pushing my luck. Made sure I went down and got one. Actually bought two, one for both of our cars.”

Parking in a sno park without a permit may result in a $30 fine, enough to ruin a good of day cross country skiing, sledding, snowshoeing or snowmobiling.

“We have one for each of our cars, so we don’t have to switch them back and forth,” said Ben Hopkins. “Sometimes my wife comes up in her car and I’m doing something else in my car. They are only $30. You can park anywhere up and down Century Drive.”

Sno-park permits are required Nov. 1 through April 30 for all the sno parks along Century Drive leading up to Mt. Bachelor including Meissner, Swampy, Wanoga, Vista Butte, Kapka and Edison.

They cost:

$4 for a single day.

$9 for three days.

$25 for an annual pass.

The revenues pay for plowing to keep sno parks open and accessible all winter long.