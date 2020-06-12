‘It’s broken’: Fears grow about strength of US voting system

ATLANTA (AP) — The chaos that plagued Georgia’s primary this week is raising concerns about a potential broader failure of the nation’s patchwork election system that political leaders and elections experts say could undermine the presidential contest.

Less than five months before the November contest, fears are mounting that several battleground states are not prepared to administer problem-free elections under the continued weight of the pandemic.

The reasons are both complex and simple: a dramatic shortage of poll workers scared away by coronavirus concerns and an emerging consensus that it could take several days after polls close on Election Day to determine a winner because of increased mail voting.