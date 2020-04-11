It’s almost CeaBikini time!

For this week’s Origin Story, we are talking bikinis, and maybe it’ll motivate you to pick up a new hobby! That’s right, with the weather this week, we figured we could all get a little bikini motivation! CeaBikinis are made by Christina Evert in Bend, and her love of sewing, came from her grandma, but led her down a path of success.

Christina opens her Etsy shop one day a month, on the 15th. This month she is also sewing masks for sale. They are $15 and she will donate a mask for each one sold. That will all be included in her Etsy shop. For links and more information, visit ceabikinis.com.

