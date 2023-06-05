▶️ Holy catfish! Look at the size of this catch!

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Alessandro Biancardi, a staff member of Madcat Italia, the catfishing brand of D.A.M Germany, could not believe his eyes when he caught a huge catfish in the waters of Italy’s longest river, the Po.

The fish, measuring over six feet, was caught by Biancardi after 40 exhausting minutes of trying.

“Guys, this is a Guinness World Record. I never expected to be able to make a catch like this solo.” he said.

After photos and measurements were taken, the giant catfish was put back into the river.

“Now I release this beautiful fish”, Biancardi said in the video, giving a little caress to the monstrous fish, before letting him swim free.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Bend man may have caught world record bull trout on Lake Billy Chinook

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Tribal fishing on the Warm Springs reservation