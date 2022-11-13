Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded

ISTANBUL (AP) — Authorities say a bomb has exploded on a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul, killing six people and wounding dozens.

In a video posted online, a loud bang could be heard and flames rose as pedestrians turned and ran away.

Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene on Istiklal Avenue. That’s a thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that is popular with tourists and locals and leads to the iconic Taksim Square.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Sunday’s blast a “treacherous attack” and said its perpetrators would be punished. Istanbul’s governor tweeted that six people were killed and another 53 were wounded.