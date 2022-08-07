Israel, Palestinians appear headed for cease-fire in Gaza

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Egypt has called for a cease-fire to begin at 11:30 p.m. (2030 GMT; 4:30 p.m. EDT), indicating a deal has been struck to end a flare-up of violence in Gaza that has killed dozens of Palestinians.

An Egyptian intelligence official said Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group had agreed to the truce.

He spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks.

Israel began its offensive Friday and has kept up airstrikes since then, while militants have lobbed barrages of rockets into Israel.

It was the worst fighting in Gaza since Israel waged an 11-day war with Hamas last year.