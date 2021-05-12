Israel, Hamas escalate heavy fighting with no end in sight

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has stepped up attacks on the Gaza Strip, flattening a building used by Hamas and killing at least three militants.

Palestinian rockets rained down almost nonstop on parts of Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to expand the offensive, while Gaza militants unleashed a barrage of rockets that set off air-raid sirens and explosions around Tel Aviv.

It is the heaviest fighting since 2014. Five Israelis were killed by rocket fire.

The death toll in Gaza rose to 35, and a Palestinian was killed in the West Bank.

Just after daybreak Wednesday, Israel unleashed dozens of airstrikes targeting police and security installations.

The Hamas-run Interior Ministry said airstrikes destroyed the central police headquarters in Gaza City.